Namibia Breweries’ overall volumes up 9.2 percent in 2021

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group, said its overall volumes rose by 9.2 percent in 2021, according to data released Thursday.

The surge was mainly due to production volumes sent to South Africa, it said.

The firm’s output fell 7.3 percent due to COVID-19 in July-August but rebounded later last year, NBL managing director Marco Wenk said in a statement.

“Festive season volumes were muted, with consumer trends still showing healthy demand for higher alcoholic beverages while the mainstream segment saw intense price competition in addition to pervasive economic pressures,” he said.

According to Wenk, South African beer volumes returned to pre-COVID levels, with lively demand for Windhoek and Heineken in the premium segment, taking the production volumes to South Africa up by 99.9 percent.

“Although COVID-19 did impact the export markets, favorable exchange rates allowed the company to absorb this impact,” he added.

“Given our strong and diverse brand portfolio, strong route to market, as well as world-class execution, NBL is well-positioned to defend and grow its market share while capitalizing on any future growth opportunities,” Wenk said. Enditem