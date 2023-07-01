Namibia calls for urgent action to achieve food security, tackle income inequality

In a bid to address Namibia’s vulnerability to food security and income inequality, Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein on Thursday highlighted the urgent need for the nation to achieve self-sufficiency in basic food staples.

Speaking at a meeting with the new board members of Namibian Agronomic Board which is responsible for facilitating own border control, Schlettwein emphasized the economic potential of agriculture, particularly the agronomic sector.

“We are still characterized as an economy that consumes what it does not produce and produces what it does not consume. This situation makes Namibia very vulnerable in terms of food security, and hence our need to become self-sufficient in basic foods such as grains and other staple foods,” he said.

With a focus on reducing income inequality and creating economic opportunities, Schlettwein emphasized the need to support small-scale horticultural and agronomic producers, enhancing their productivity and connecting them to lucrative markets.

Crucially, the minister underscored the importance of maintaining affordable food prices and ensuring food security for all citizens as well as recognizing the vulnerability of the country’s food supply, while efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in staple crops like grains were emphasized.

Schlettwein also highlighted the role of the agricultural sector in creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and facilitating youth employment.

“Over 70 percent of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihood, while at the same time, Namibia is ranked as the second most skewed economy with great inequality in income distribution. Agriculture, and specifically the agronomic sector, offer the best economic opportunities for job creation, improved livelihoods, and youth employment,” he said.

To successfully reduce inequality and enhance living standards, Schlettwein emphasized the importance of supporting numerous small-scale horticultural and agronomic producers.

“By improving their productivity and facilitating their access to well-paying markets, we can effectively achieve this goal,” he said. Enditem