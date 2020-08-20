Namibia to date has exported 973,412 metric tons of beef to the Chinese market, according to the country’s meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco on Thursday.

Namibia through Meatco has been able to export beef products to the Chinese market since the export process was declared an essential service in Namibia under the COVID-19 State of Emergency regulations, Meatco’s spokesperson Undamuje Hambira told Xinhua on Thursday.

“A total number of 32 containers have been channeled successfully to the Chinese market since the beginning of this year and the last shipment was on July 28, 2020,” she added.

According to Hambira, Namibia is set to increase its export quantities to China as most farmers are expected to come out of the restocking phase in which they are currently in and marketing to the export abattoir and other facilities will increase.

“At the moment we have orders that are still coming in and we will be loading five times more orders from the last week of August,” she added.

Meatco currently strictly only operates with beef products and only exports bone-in beef and beef offal products to the Chinese market.