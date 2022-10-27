Namibia controls lung sickness outbreaks in northern areas

Namibia on Wednesday announced the lifting of the control measures imposed following an outbreak of contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, commonly known as lung sickness, in most parts of the Northern Communal Areas (NCA) since February this year.

The disease, one of the major diseases affecting cattle in Africa, had been confirmed in Kavango West, Kavango East, Ohangwena, and Oshikoto (north of the veterinary cordon fence), Omusati and Kunene (north of the veterinary cordon fence) regions, said Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform executive director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata.

“For the purpose of controlling this outbreak, the following control measures were instituted, namely, movement restrictions of live cattle, vaccination of cattle, as well as disease surveillance in all affected regions. To date the mass vaccination of cattle in all affected regions has been completed achieving 94 percent coverage,” she said.

Nghituwamata warned farmers and the general public that despite lifting movement restrictions, other disease control activities will continue and farmers are required by law to report any suspicious cases of Lung sickness to the nearest state veterinary office.

“The Ministry would like to thank all stakeholders particularly farmers, Namibian Police, as well as staff members of the Directorate of Veterinary Services for their cooperation and assistance in fighting this outbreak,” she said. Enditem