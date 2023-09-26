Namibia Court Grants Bank Windhoek Limited Order To File Under Rule 108

The Bank Windhoek Limited has been granted leave to serve Scaramoushe Liliane Kahuika and Richard Ebenezer Crenstil with rule 108 and all documents relating to a case pending before the court.

The High Court of Namibia, after listening to all parties and reading documents filed by Bank Windhoek Limited [Plaintiff] and Scaramoushe Liliane Kahuika and Richard Ebenezer Crenstil [1st and 2nd Defendnts respectively], in case number HC-MD-CIV-ACFLT-CON-2022/01254, gave the order to serve such on the Defendants by way of edictal citation.

The Court also ordered a declaration for immovable property, ERF NO. 2534 WANAHEDA (Extension No. 4) in the municipality of Windhoek which is executable.

The said property is registered at Division “K” Khomas Region, measuring 686 Square metres, but executed under Deed of Transfer no. T7897/2016.

The Applicant according to the Court shall serve the rule 108 Application on and all other documents on the Respondent by causing the publication in both the All Ghana News and The Daily Guide Ghana Newspapers or any other two newspapers nationally distributed in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Court indicated that it has become necessary to grant that Order because of the Application for edictal citation which is granted.