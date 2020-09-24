Namibia cricket has joined efforts with the “Eagles” brand to help revive the country’s ailing tourism sector with the launch of the #EaglesChallenge on Thursday.

The initiative will see Namibia’s national men and female cricket teams challenge other teams worldwide to a 5km run that would take place at a venue and time that suits every team, said Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller at the launch event in Windhoek.

“The race times are submitted as a screenshot of your running app on the Cricket Namibia website. The #EaglesChallenge race consists of various participation groups and is open to all entities including national teams, corporates, school teams and club teams,” he added.

Muller said the aim of the challenge is to create awareness of a specific tourism entity in the country to hopefully increase their income when COVID-19 has passed.

“Any donations made through the challenge must be made directly into the account of the supported tourism entity,” he said.

Muller further said the campaign will open an avenue for financial support to the specific and identified tourist organization of every team’s choice.

“To challenge a team, download our changeable electronic flyer to use on social media platforms that will show the team you are challenging, and will also show which tourism organization you are supporting,” he explained.

Tourism has been one of the hardest impacted industries by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and Namibia has not been spared.

Namibia as of Sept.1 opened its flagship international airport to leisure travelers and tourists under the country’s tourism revival initiative.