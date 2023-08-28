Namibia, Cuba forge partnership to harness natural resource potential

In an effort to capitalize on its recent strides in oil, gas, and renewable energy, Namibia is opening its doors to a strategic partnership with Cuba, aiming to leverage Cuban expertise and technology to unlock the potential of its natural resources for mutual gain.

During an official event to welcome President Miguel Bermudez of Cuba, Namibian President Hage Geingob expressed his admiration for Cuba’s achievements in biotechnology and its potential applicability to Namibia’s emerging energy and resource sectors.

“Namibia has made significant discoveries in oil, gas, and has embarked on a new area of renewable energy in the form of green hydrogen. Namibia will therefore remain open to receiving Cuban expertise and technology in our quest to unleash the potential of these natural resources for the mutual benefit of our peoples and nations,” Geingob said.

The partnership is seen as an avenue to strengthen the global South-South alliance, where developing nations collaboratively shape their destinies through inclusive and sustainable development efforts.

Namibia and Cuba currently maintain strong bilateral cooperation in the areas of healthcare, higher education, defense and security, fisheries, construction and sports.

A group of Namibian youths is expected to travel to Cuba in 2024 to study mechanical and civil engineering at Cuban institutions of higher learning, while the Namibian Defence Force members have commenced their training in Cuba in Computer Engineering and Exploration Radio Electronic Engineering Courses.