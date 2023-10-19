Namibia defends decision to kill problem-causing lion

In a move that has drawn international attention, Namibia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism on Wednesday confirmed the euthanasia of a problem-causing male lion in the Kunene Region that had been responsible for livestock killings.

This came after animal rights advocates sharply criticized the decision, claiming that the incident is indicative of broader issues with Namibia’s approach to wildlife management. However, Namibia has firmly defended its practices, emphasizing the need to balance the rights of its people with conservation efforts.

“Our conservation successes are aided by the fact that community members have accepted to co-exist with dangerous predators and animals that at a time cause damage to their properties and, in unfortunate events, loss of human lives. On the basis of this, we cannot afford to overlook the plight of the farmers to satisfy the emotions of animal rights groups,” said Romeo Muyunda, chief public relations officer at the ministry.

The male lion, estimated to be seven or eight years old, was declared a problem-causing animal and subsequently destroyed in the Palmwag area of the Kunene Region on Oct. 10.

According to Muyunda, the lion had been collared for monitoring purposes, and had killed 14 goats in July and a Brahman bull in the Plamfontein area.

While efforts were made to manage the conflict, with various mitigation measures implemented by the lion rangers, the lion persisted in preying on livestock, causing increasing concerns among local communities and farmers, Muyunda said, adding that the government’s decision to euthanize the lion also has an economic aspect.

Animal rights groups, claiming that the trophy-hunted lion was the last black-maned desert-adapted lion, are demanding an investigation into the killing.

According to Muyunda, the adaptability of lions to harsh desert environments, often referred to as desert-adapted, is not a result of genetic differences but rather their proficiency in navigating the terrain, exceptional mobility, and physical endurance; these lions are of the same species as those found elsewhere in the country, scientifically known as “Panthera leo.”

“Strictly speaking, the concept of desert lions is a marketing gimmick which has been used to imply endangerment or imminent extinction of these lions. These lions are not at risk of extinction at all. In fact, their numbers have increased to the highest level in at least half a century over which aerial surveys were done, or credible estimates were made, “he said.

Muyunda highlighted the growing concern about human-wildlife conflict and the ministry’s continuous dedication to finding sustainable and respectful solutions to address this issue, aiming to safeguard the country’s conservation and tourism successes.