Namibia delegation in Ghana to engage parliament on budget

A six-member delegation from the National Assembly of Namibia on the Select Committee of Budget is in Ghana for a three-day benchmarking visit to Ghana’s Parliament.

The delegation would engage the House through interaction and also liaise with Members of Parliament (MPs) to exchange ideas, and learn practices of Ghana’s Parliament as well as how Parliament works in Ghana.

“The delegation is here, among other things, to create a platform of networks to deepen bilateral relations between Ghana’s Parliament and Namibia’s Legislature,” Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, said on Tuesday in his formal communication on the floor of the House.

He called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their trip worthwhile.

“Honourable Members, I urge you to share knowledge, and experiences on the working of the special budget with the delegation. Particularly, focus on the issues of procedures and the independence of Parliament,” he said.

Mr Bagbin also advised the delegation to take time off to familiarise themselves with Ghana’s nature.

“Try to network and have follow-up visits, there could be private visits. Is the person-to-person relationship that strengthens bilateral visits.

“To the delegation, I wish you a fruitful visit, please take time off to use some fresh air outside the parliamentary business, and visit some of Ghana’s tourist sites,” he said.