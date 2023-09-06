Namibia empowers women through recycling initiative

Namibia on Tuesday launched a project to train unemployed women to sort recyclables for income.

The joint initiative dubbed “Community Recycling Heroes Project” is being supported by Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF), Development Workshop Namibia (DWN), and Coca-Cola Namibia Beverages (CCNB).

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, RNF Coordinator Anita Witt said the objective will not only ensure that recyclable waste will be retrieved to enter the collection stream, but also create awareness that recyclables have value, and contribute to keeping communities clean.

“The project also provides an opportunity to ‘take hands to a cleaner Namibia’ while empowering women and creating employment,” she said.

CCNB spokesperson Enid Johr said at the launch that through the project 250 waste collectors from Windhoek, Swakopmund, and Otjiwarongo will receive training and the opportunity to link up with recyclers through a pioneering community recycling program.

“The program will assist the local authorities towards cleaner communities and towns in Namibia while creating an income stream for currently unemployed people,” she added.