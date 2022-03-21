Namibia expects rural to urban migration to increase by 26 percent by 2040

The migration of people from rural to urban areas in Namibia is expected to increase by 26 percent by 2040 if economic development does not improve, officials warned Saturday.

According to Ombu Capital CEO Vetumbuavi Mungunda, the lack of rural economic activities will lead to even more urban migration that will bring about more challenges in urban areas.

“There is a need to balance the gap between rural areas and urban areas through stimulating economic activities in rural areas as well as improving productivity in agriculture to create jobs. Agricultural and agribusiness enterprises can be not only to create livelihoods in rural areas but to in a very lasting way impact the lives of people in rural areas,” he said.

He said smallholders and farmers need a system to scale and also help them pull resources, as well as there are many small-scale farmers in the rural areas who do not have the resources and everything they need for them to survive, adding that the provisions of services such as electricity and water are some of the solutions to contribute to the economic development in rural areas.

In 2020, 52 percent of Namibia's total population lived in urban areas and cities.