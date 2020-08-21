Namibia is experiencing another African migratory red locust outbreak, official from Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said Friday.

The ministry’s executive director Percy Misika said the locusts outbreak is at the northeast Zambezi region, and were detected on Aug. 12 in the flood plains, including Malindi, Isize, Lusese, Nakabolelwa, Ihaha and Muyako areas.

“Although the summer cropping season has come to an end, the pest poses a serious threat to river field crops and livestock grazing areas,” he said.

He added that the ministry has deployed a team of extension officials to asses the situation and start spraying in the affected areas.

This is the second time the country has recorded a locust outbreak this year.