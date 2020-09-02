Namibia’s lockdown restrictions to help combat the spread of COVID-19 have had a major impact on blood collections countrywide, an official told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) has unfortunately had to cancel numerous blood drives around the country which were scheduled to take place prior to the new restrictions coming into effect, NAMBTS spokesman Titus Shivute told Xinhua.

“Our blood reserves have as a result dropped over the past two weeks and we are appealing to all eligible donors to help save the lives of numerous patients around the country by donating blood,” he said.

According to Shivute, the organization currently has an eight-day blood supply which means there is currently sufficient blood for eight days if no further collections are attained.

According to Shivute, educational institutions contribute close to 30 percent of blood collections annually, and unfortunately, they have not been able to host clinics at the institutions since March this year.

Shivute said to meet the demand, NAMBTS has embarked on a targeted approach towards regular donors and enhanced their retention efforts since donors are eligible to donate blood every 56 days.

Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous patients who require blood transfusions. These patients include mothers who bleed excessively during childbirth, anemic patients, those with bleeding disorders as well as patients who have undergone various surgeries.