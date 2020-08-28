Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob, announced Friday that the special restrictions placed upon the local areas of Windhoek, Okahandja, and Rehoboth will be extended for a further two weeks from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12.

Geingob announced this as he briefed the nation on the response of the government to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Geingob, the travel restrictions for Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Arandis residents have been lifted and Erongo residents can now travel to other parts of the country except to Windhoek, Okahandja, and Rehoboth.

According to the president, the measures by the government give consideration to balancing between saving lives and livelihood through economic means.

Namibia’s COVID-19 cases rose to 6,712 on Friday, as death toll hit 60.