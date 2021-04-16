Employees of Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) process meat at the Francistown abattoir (slaughterhouse), about 430 kilometers northeast of Gaborone, capital of Botswana,March 10, 2015. Ghana's President John Dramani who is in Botswana for a three-day official visit toured the slaughterhouse on Tuesday, and promised to persuade the West African nations to import beef from Botswana. (Xinhua/Shingirai Madondo)

Namibia and Ghana on Thursday signed a cooperation framework agreement that seeks to promote bilateral trade ties and will see Namibia exporting meat to Ghana in West Africa soon.

Namibia’s executive director for the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Penda Naanda said the agreement comes on the back of building on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is facilitating a trade mission for the Namibian Meat Corporation (Meatco) to visit Accra, Ghana on April 19-24.

“Namibia-Ghana bilateral relations continue to grow from strength to strength and are based on the premise that the two countries will become stronger and prosperous through combined efforts to address common challenges and take advantage of shared opportunities for mutual benefit,” he said.

He said the Meatco delegation will engage major distributors and retailers of meat products in Ghana, who have shown a keen interest in Namibian meat and meat products.

According to Naanda, Namibia is world-renowned for its export of beef and related products, while Ghana is a major meat importer.

Namibia and Ghana complement each other in various economic aspects that could be beneficial for the Namibian private sector, Naanda said.

