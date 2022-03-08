Namibia fish quota auctions up in 2021

Namibia’s fishing quotas held during 2021 raised 567 million Namibia dollars (38 mln U.S. dollars) as reflected in the revised revenue estimates for FY2021/22 in the recently tabled budget, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.

According to a statement, the Ministries of Finance and Fisheries and Marine Resources result for the auctioning of the Governmental Objective Fish Quota which took place during the calendar year 2021.

The fish quotas that were auctioned included the following species, hake which fetched the bulk of the total, followed by horse mackerel, and lastly monk species sold the least. Enditem