Namibia gears up for inaugural Cricket Over 40s Africa Cup

Namibia will participate in the inaugural Over 40s Africa Cup tournament scheduled to take place in Pretoria, South Africa, from November 26 to December 1, the country’s Veterans Cricket Association (VCAN) announced Wednesday.

The squad consisting of 13 players, 40 years and older, who still actively play club cricket in Namibia and South Africa, will be captained by Nicolaas Buys.

“We want to be competitive and grow as a team during the Africa Cup as this is a build-up for us towards the Over 40s World Cup in Cape Town next year,” Buys said in a statement.

According to the association, the squad is coached by Norbet Manyande, who previously coached the Namibian U19 team and the VCAN’s Over 50s team.

“We have a good group of players and should raise the Namibian flag high,” said Manyande, adding that most of the team have exceptional knowledge of the game.

Manyande also said the challenge at the Africa Cup is going to be able to play four 45-over games in five days and to consistently match up with South Africa and Zimbabwe, who are test-playing countries and are both ranked above Namibia.

Next year, Namibia is set to participate in the Over 40s World Cup against England, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Australia.