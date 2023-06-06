Namibia health minister calls for urgent action to combat non-communicable diseases

Namibia’s Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula on Monday emphasized the critical need for the country to ramp up interventions and strategies aimed at combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Speaking at a press briefing on the country’s participation in the 76th World Health Assembly, Shangula highlighted the urgency of promoting physical activity and adopting a healthy diet, specifically targeting the reduction of salt, sugar, and trans-fat intake, while addressing the issue of obesity.

He said Namibia is working on a Food Safety Bill to ensure quality assurance and promote healthier dietary habits.

The proposed bill seeks to address critical issues such as reducing salt intake, controlling the consumption of sugary and fizzy drinks, and lowering the content of trans-fats in food products, Shangula said.

He said Namibia has implemented dedicated programs that focus on NCDs, mental health, disability prevention, and rehabilitation, as well as food safety.

In 2018, Namibia launched the National Strategy on the Prevention and Control of NCDs to reduce the preventable and avoidable burden of morbidity, mortality, and disability due to non-communicable diseases in the country.

According to statistics from the country’s Health Ministry, over 50 percent of deaths in Namibia are due to NCDs, with the most common being cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, cancers, and chronic obstructive airway diseases. Enditem