Namibia Highlights Education Access for Marginalized Groups on Africa Day

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said on Saturday that the country is making progress in expanding access to education and improving literacy and numeracy outcomes, especially for marginalized groups.

In a statement marking Africa Day, which falls on May 25 each year, Mbumba noted that despite ongoing challenges, the country remains committed to developing quality education programs that equip learners with the necessary skills to succeed in the 21st century.

Mbumba highlighted the essential role of education in fostering social progress, economic development and sustainable peace across the continent.

“On this Africa Day, we commemorate the 61-year journey of unity, progress and resilience that has characterized Africa,” Mbumba said. “This year’s theme underscores the critical importance of education in shaping the future of our continent. Education is not only a fundamental human right but also a catalyst for social progress, economic development and sustainable peace.”

Mbumba emphasized the urgent need for Africa to keep pace with the rapidly evolving global landscape, particularly the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is transforming industries and economies, while stressing the importance of developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce capable of seizing new opportunities and addressing emerging challenges.

“Our focus must be on building resilient and dynamic education systems that can adapt to the changing world, and provide inclusive, lifelong learning opportunities for all,” he said, adding that this means investing in infrastructure such as classrooms, laboratories, libraries and digital resources, as well as in teacher training and professional development.

“As we celebrate Africa Day, let’s renew our commitment to the transformative power of education and ensure every African child receives a quality education,” he added.