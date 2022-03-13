Namibia hosts global talent workshop

Young talented individuals from diverse cultures of the world engaged in artistic creativity during the annual Hit the Beat event at Wolwedans Village, located in the desert plains of the NamibRand Nature Reserve.

Talent from Namibia, South Africa and Germany descended upon Namibia for a three-day event said Lisa Scriven, AridEden Project’s Community Coordinator on Saturday.

“We ran a vibrant and tuneful workshop with about 35 hospitality and horticulture trainees at Wolwedans Village, located in the expansive desert plains of the NamibRand Nature Reserve, where fascinating landscapes meet the eye and where you find the ‘heart and home’ of the Wolwedans Foundation. The three-day event’s theme of “Treasuring Namibia’s Treasures” struck a different kind of harmony with Wolwedans’ idea of “Trash to Treasure” — a concept embedded in Wolwedans Vision 2030: The AridEden Project, which promotes personal well-being and development, and a consciously lived value system.”

Founded in 1999 by Simone de Picciotto, Hit the Beat brings together individuals from diverse cultures on to a common stage to share the spirit of artistic creativity, to make music and to sing while dancing to a mounting rhythm. The organisation has been successful at nurturing young talent and promoting cultural diversity in Namibia, South Africa and Germany.

The workshop sessions exposed the diverse group of participants to visual and performing arts, music and poetry. It created a safe space through which participants could self-realise by exploring their imaginative and creative capabilities, drawing on inspiration from their cultural diversity and the beautiful natural surroundings. Participants learned to drum, dance, and to make music using an array of instruments.

“This approach by Hit the Beat builds on the premise that arts and music are food for the body, mind and soul. Music and arts help us to fully express ourselves – to connect to our inner dimensions while embracing our culture and that of others,” she said.

“This sensational event will become a regular feature for the Wolwedans Foundation and Hit the Beat. It will continue to promote a space for creativity and imagination, and a platform for celebrating cultural diversity in Namibia – promoting a culture of togetherness and bringing individuals in one space to revel in the rhythm of music and the power of arts in a beautiful landscape,” she said. Enditem