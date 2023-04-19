Namibia hosts quality infrastructure summit

Namibia, in collaboration with German and Swedish standards and conformity assessment bodies, Tuesday hosted a quality infrastructure (QI) summit in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, to increase the country’s involvement in international trade and improve its overall competitiveness.

The summit is set to enhance understanding of the importance of quality infrastructure in effectively promoting quality products and services within domestic and international markets, said Sikongo Haihambo, executive director of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, in a statement at the summit.

“The objective of this forum is to provide in-depth knowledge about how the different elements of the quality infrastructure system are beneficial and crucial in achieving short and long-term economic development, social well-being, and the emancipation of global trade,” Haihambo said.

“Building a QI enhances the quality and value of Namibia’s exports. It is, therefore, an important instrument to access high-income markets and thus to increase export incomes,” said Sinikka Antila, European Union ambassador to Namibia, at the event. Enditem