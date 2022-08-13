Namibia in need of blood donations to meet demand

Namibia needs 160 blood donations daily to meet the demand for patients in hospitals and medical centers across the country, an executive said Friday.

Namibia has recently been experiencing blood shortages due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdown effects, Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) marketing official Salmi Shigwedha told Xinhua Friday.

“This Saturday we will embark on two blood donation clinics in the capital, Windhoek, where we are targeting 50 plus donations, and the coastal town of Swakopmund (30+ donations),” she said, stressing that an adequate supply can only be ensured through regular donations by voluntary, unpaid blood donors.

Shigwedha said Namibia, which currently has blood stocks only sufficient for seven days, seeks to boost the depleting stock levels through the weekend blood drives, urging all eligible and healthy donors to donate and help save lives.

Namibia’s blood stocks generally have been low due to COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years, she said, adding that she is hopeful that with the reopening of schools and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions blood stocks will gradually be replenished.

Blood donations help save the lives of patients such as mothers who bleed excessively during childbirth, cancer patients as part of their treatment and patients who are involved in trauma incidents, and those who require various surgeries to mention but a few, Shigwedha concluded. Enditem