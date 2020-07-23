Namibia is currently challenged with a lack of classrooms, dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities in the education sector and requires 5,169 more classrooms to meet the backlog, an official said Thursday at the launch of a rural schools project.

The project spearheaded by mobile telecommunications provider, MTC, will allow the digital enabler to partner with rural schools, with the objective of either building new classrooms or renovating existing classrooms to ensure that these learners study in a protected and conducive environment.

At the launch event in Windhoek, Namibia’s Education Minister, Anna Nghipondoka received a donation of eight classrooms from MTC.

“The donation could not have come at a more opportune time,” she said, adding that education is the hope for the development of the country.

Speaking at the same event, MTC CEO, Licky Erastus said “it is our intention to finalize this project by the end of September and help more schools that are in need in 2021. Our focus and attention will be any rural school across the country.”

Meanwhile, according to Nghipondoka, the ministry requires an amount of over 1.8 billion Namibia dollars (110 million U.S. dollars) to construct more than 5,000 classrooms to ensure conducive learning environments. Enditem

Advertisements