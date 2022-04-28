Namibia introduces tech platform to facilitate travel

Namibia has partnered with the African Union and the PanaBios Consortium to introduce a new technological innovation that facilitates smoother and hassle-free travel, officials said Tuesday.

The Trusted Travel and Trusted Vaccines technology platforms provides secure, tamper-proof and digitally verifiable COVID-19 laboratory test results and vaccine certificates.

In a statement, Ministry of Health and Social Services Executive Director Ben Nangombe said following weeks of trouble-shooting and pressure testing, it has customised the system for Namibia and is now in a position to issue, authenticate and verify travellers’ COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

“Travellers can enjoy the comfort and convenience of generating their authentic COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates online.

This notice serves to inform that, from 26th April 2022, the Trusted Vaccines platform is available to generate COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates for persons who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

For a Digital Vaccination Certificate with a QR Code to be issued, the platform is equipped with a self-upload functionality, enabling individuals to upload information and images of their Vaccination Cards and Passports/Travel documents for authentication, he said. Enditem