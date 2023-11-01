Namibia invests US$1 billion to enhance public health

Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has launched a comprehensive plan worth 16 billion Namibia dollars (about 1 billion U.S. dollars) to enhance the nation’s public health system, President Hage Geingob announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of an emergency unit at the country’s largest state-owned hospital in Windhoek, Geingob said that the plan envisions the execution of impactful projects and interventions within the public health sector nationwide.

“Some of the projects that are already underway include the construction of the Windhoek District Hospital, the establishment of Intensive Care units, as well as dialysis care units at district hospitals across the country. Additional projects encompass renovations of existing hospital buildings and the installation of oxygen-generating systems at different health facilities throughout the nation,” Geingob said.

Geingob emphasized the government’s commitment to the public health sector, underscoring its high priority and substantial funding. The MoHSS receives the second-highest budget allocation for its various programs.

“We have been and continue to be committed to ensuring that the health sector is adequately resourced to recruit the necessary human resources, develop physical infrastructure, procure equipment, and secure medicines and clinical supplies essential for the effective operation of our health facilities at all times,” he said.

A 450-bed Windhoek District Hospital is in the planning stages, with various oversight structures in place at technical, managerial and political levels to manage the project. A feasibility study is currently in progress.