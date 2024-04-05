Namibia: ISUZU Motors Donates Furniture To Elias Amxab Combined School

ISUZU Foundation, a collaborative initiative between ISUZU Motors South Africa and its Dealer Network, has expanded its impact into neighbouring Namibia by handing over 100 much-needed school desks and chairs to Elias Amxab Combined School, situated in Sesfontein settlement, Epupa Circuit in the Kunene Region.

The school accommodates 820 learners from Grade 0 to Grade 11 and has 28 staff members. Most learners come from previously marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds in areas such as Ovahima, San, and Ovaherero.

In addition to the 100 school desks and chairs, the ISUZU Foundation through Auas Motors in the area, has responded to the request for assistance by providing 50 double bunk beds and mattresses for the school hostel.

“Part of our commitment as the ISUZU Foundation is to make a positive impact in the communities within which we operate. Many of our efforts are largely focused on education and enabling a conducive learning and teaching environment. We are extremely excited to hand over these assets to Elias Amxab Combined School and trust this will go a long way in easing the strain experienced by learners and educators,” says Marvan van Zyl, ISUZU Foundation Chairperson.

The school, which was established in 1955, faces several challenges ranging from a shortage of classrooms, furniture, and proper assets for its hostel facilities.

“The donation from the ISUZU Foundation provides us with an ideal opportunity to build the next generation of leaders by providing them with the necessary equipment that will enable them to learn lifelong skills. We are extremely grateful for the desks, chairs, and beds they have handed over to our school, and I am confident this will go a long way in inspiring our learners and staff as we continue to pursue better academic outcomes”, says Shemunyenge Hamukwaya, Principal at Elias Amxab Combined School.

The ISUZU Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to identifying sustainable opportunities to uplift the communities within which it operates.