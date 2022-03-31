Namibia kills 134 animals to curb human wildlife conflict

During 2020/2021, Namibia killed 134 problem-causing animals compared to 84 destroyed during 2019/2020, the recently released Second National Integrated State of the Environment Report for Namibia showed.

According to the report, the increase in the number of animals destroyed may be attributed to drought conditions and human-wildlife conflict.

Eight people lost their lives to human-wildlife conflict while 41 were injured by wildlife mainly leopards, hippos, crocodiles and lions during the same period.

Wildlife also causes damage to property such as fences, buildings, water tanks, pipes and reservoirs with most of the damage done by elephants and baboons, it said.

According to Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, the destruction of problem animals is usually the last resort after other interventions have been tried.

The report states that human-wildlife conflict continued to be one of the most pressing challenges facing the country last year. Enditem