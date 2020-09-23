Namibia on Wednesday launched the annual national cleanup campaign amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta officiated the launch OF the campaign, which will run from Sept. 23 to March 31, 2021.

“Amid the threat of COVID-19, large gatherings are discouraged. Citizens are urged to undertake cleanup activities while observing social distancing requirements to prevent the further spread of the virus,” he said.

According to Shifeta, this year Namibia will not have a dedicated national cleanup day, but individuals, groups and institutions may conduct cleanup activities any day of the campaign period and beyond, provided safety measures against the pandemic are put in place.

“The ministry is developing exciting interactive platforms through which we will encourage participation using virtual platforms such as social media,” he said. “One specific activity to look out for is the trash tug challenge to be administered using social platforms.”

The annual event was inaugurated in 2018 by President Hage Geingob.