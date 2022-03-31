Namibia launches another solar project in a bid to reduce electricity imports

Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited (ANIREP) is seeking to increase the commercial installed renewable energy generation in Namibia.

This was announced on Tuesday at a groundbreaking event of the 20 MW Khan Solar PV Independent Power Producers Project near Usakos, a town on the banks of river Khan, 140 km northeast of Swakopmund in the Erongo Region.

“This project contributes significantly towards the realization of NamPower’s increased generation capacity,” said NamPower managing director, Kahenge Haulofu in a statement.

According to Haulofu, one of the many positive aspects of the Khan Solar PV is that it will offer the lowest tariff in the country at 49.05 Namibian cents per kilowatt-hour, therefore contributing to lowering electricity tariffs.

“The 20MW Khan Solar PV IPP project supports national policies which target the sourcing of 70 percent of Namibia’s energy from renewable energy sources by 2030,” he added.

Meanwhile, ANIREP said the project will assist the country to reduce electricity imports, creating a sustainable green energy future for Namibia.

The project is set to facilitate the investment of approximately 300 million Namibian dollars (about 20 million US dollars) into the economy during its development and construction phase. Enditem