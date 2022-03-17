Namibia launches anti-graft strategy to curb corruption

The Namibian government on Wednesday launched the second National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan for the 2021-2025 period to step up the anti-corruption drive.

The second edition details the country’s plan in curbing corruption, based on best practices and lessons learned during the implementation of the country’s first National Anti-Corruption Strategy from 2016 to 2019.

Namibia’s Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said that the strategy aims to uphold effective governance by promoting synergies to accelerate the national development agenda at all levels of society.

“Corruption is our common enemy which, if not tackled decisively, may destroy gains Namibia has thus far made, as well as future development prospects,” she said during the launch.

The anti-graft strategy is also designed to provide a coordinated approach to anti-corruption preventive programs countrywide and foster cooperation among the implementing stakeholders, according to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The strategy, derived from the country’s development Harambee Prosperity Plan II, covers eight areas, including institutional strengthening, prevention measures, policies and legislation, accountability mechanisms and education. Enditem