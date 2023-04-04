Namibia launches cybersecurity strategy, awareness plan to combat threats

Namibia on Friday launched a National Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness Raising Plan to address the growing threats to the country’s digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Emma Theofelus emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in a world where digital developments are rapid and far-reaching and highlighted the risks posed by threats such as Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and cyber-attacks that have affected Namibia in the past.

Theofelus said it is crucial for individual institutions to put measures in place to educate their employees and clients to prevent attacks on critical IT infrastructure.

Theofelus emphasized the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure robustness and digital resilience.

“Namibia cannot achieve robustness and digital resilience on its own, because almost 90 percent of the critical Information Technology infrastructure is owned by private companies. I believe that the public and private sectors have to work together and redouble efforts towards cybersecurity,” she said. Enditem