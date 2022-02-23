Namibia launches demo green hydrogen production plant

Namibia launched the country’s first demonstration green hydrogen plant at an event held in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The plant which is a demonstration hub for hydrogen applications was launched by the largest private Namibian company, Ohlthaver &List (O&L) Group and Belgium’s CMB.TECH.

Speaking at the launch O&L Group executive chairman, Sven Thieme said the 18-million-U.S. dollar plant will be built in the Erongo region with construction set to commence during 2022 to be operational by end of 2023.

“Namibia is a growing hub when it comes to the generation of renewable energy. We have the potential to be at the forefront of green hydrogen development and progress to greater energy independence,” he said at the launch.

According to Thieme, the joint venture with the Belgian company established Cleanergy Namibia, a company designed to explore green hydrogen generation through the country’s first hydrogen demonstration plant.

Speaking on the same occasion CMB.TECH CEO, Alexander Saverys said the Belgian company is delighted by the joint venture.

“Cleanergy Namibia’s ambitions go beyond the initial production and demonstration. Namibia has the potential to produce green molecules on a large scale and at a low cost. By starting the hydrogen production plant already in 2022, Cleanergy Namibia wants to demonstrate that green hydrogen projects are already a reality today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s development of a green and blue economy, as well as a green hydrogen industry, were cornerstones included in the country’s President’s Second Harambee Prosperity Plan. Enditem