Namibia launches digital guide for public servants to improve efficiency

Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila launched a digital guide for public servants Friday, with the aim of using digitalization as a tool to achieve improvements in public services and promote social justice.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said that the initiative, supported by the United Nations, aligns with Namibia’s broader goals, including Vision 2030, which envisions the nation becoming a knowledge-based economy. This effort will also revolutionize the way public servants access information and navigate their roles.

“This innovative effort is part of our broader strategy to leverage the benefits of technology,” she said, noting that the Namibian government has been actively pursuing public sector reforms to enhance responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

“The Public Sector Innovation Policy was developed with that objective in mind, to serve as a framework for promoting and nurturing creativity and innovation in the Public Service. The ultimate aim is to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the provision of public services to Namibian citizens,” she said.

One of the targets of Vision 2030 is for Namibia to become a knowledge-based economy and society with seamless access to information, offering the necessary flexibility for different users and purposes.

“This initiative is, therefore, in alignment with national and continental aspirations, entrenching excellence and quality of services in the performance of public institutions. At the same time, it seeks to place our country and our public service in a leading position in leveraging technology to transform our public sector,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasized.

The digital pocket guide offers online access where users can navigate through key public service human resources policies, access government structure details, and utilize an artificially intelligent chatbot for instant interaction.