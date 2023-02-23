Namibia launches diplomatic school

Namibia on Wednesday launched the Namibia School of Diplomatic Studies, a new institution aimed at providing specialized training for diplomats and foreign service officers.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the school’s primary function is to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to those involved in international relations.

“The school will offer a postgraduate diploma in international relations once fully operationalized. However, during its first year of operation, it will offer credit-bearing short courses,” she said.

The school’s curriculum includes a range of courses and workshops designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the field of diplomacy. Enditem