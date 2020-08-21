Namibia on Tuesday launched the first of its kind TV reality show that will search for the country’s next sensational star.

The reality show dubbed, “The Search”, is an initiative that was birthed three years ago by a group of innovative young people, the Search spokesperson Ndapewa Ambambi said at the launch.

“The 16 episode reality show, in association with the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation and ConSoAv will connect with viewers and have entertainment value making it exiting, with all dramatic social experiments that are fun to watch,” Ambambi added.

According to Ambambi, the three-month reality show will run under four stages. Contestants will first submit their videos to judges in the first stage, of which judges will select 30 of the best content.

“Thirty contestants will compete to qualify for phase 4, and in phase 4 only 14 contestants will battle it for the number one spot,” she added.

The eventual winner of the competition is set to walk away with 100,000 Namibian dollars (5,747 U.S. dollars). Enditem