Namibia launches green hydrogen program

Namibia on Friday launched a Green Hydrogen Program, an ambitious initiative aiming to reshape its energy landscape and position the country as a global leader in green energy production.

In a statement, Green Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said the program aims to harness the enormous potential of green hydrogen in creating a sustainable energy mix.

By tapping into renewable sources, the initiative aims to stimulate economic growth, slash carbon emissions, and ensure energy security for generations to come, he said, adding that the program leverages Namibia’s abundant renewable energy resources and unwavering commitment to sustainability, envisioning a future powered by clean, carbon-neutral hydrogen.

Mnyupe said Namibia is partnering with a hiring agency to attract dynamic and passionate individuals who share the nation’s dedication to building a greener and more prosperous future.