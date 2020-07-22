The Namibian government on Wednesday launched its first Public Sector Innovation Policy to improve public service delivery.

The policy provides a framework on how to comprehensively manage and stimulate innovation in the public sector to speed up service provision and to drive national development.

Launching the policy, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the policy aims to improve and nurture a culture of innovation.

Innovation is a key enabler of socio-economic growth, she said, adding that the launch comes at a time when the government is required to do more with less.

“The policy would further ensure sustainable funding, enhance e-governance, promote partnerships, decentralization as well as stimulate the production of knowledge and research,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

The government plans to roll out a one-stop center framework and online services to enhance public service

