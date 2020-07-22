Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (1st L) launches the Public Sector Innovation Policy in Windhoek, Namibia, on July 22, 2020. The Namibian government on Wednesday launched its first Public Sector Innovation Policy to improve public service delivery. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)
The Namibian government on Wednesday launched its first Public Sector Innovation Policy to improve public service delivery.

The policy provides a framework on how to comprehensively manage and stimulate innovation in the public sector to speed up service provision and to drive national development.

Launching the policy, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the policy aims to improve and nurture a culture of innovation.

Innovation is a key enabler of socio-economic growth, she said, adding that the launch comes at a time when the government is required to do more with less.

“The policy would further ensure sustainable funding, enhance e-governance, promote partnerships, decentralization as well as stimulate the production of knowledge and research,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

The government plans to roll out a one-stop center framework and online services to enhance public service

