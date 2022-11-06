Namibia launches maiden synthetic fuels strategy to accelerate economic recovery

Namibia is looking to produce more green hydrogen, aiming to export green ammonia, e-methanol, and synthetic kerosene, where the final ambition is also to manufacture more complex products, such as green zinc and steel, a government official said Friday.

This was highlighted by the country’s Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo at the launch event in Windhoek of a Synthetic Fuels Strategy, a policy document that lays out plans and ambitions for the growing green hydrogen industry that accelerates the path to industrialization.

“As part of Namibia’s long-term strategy, there is an aspiration to develop three hydrogen valleys; in the southern region of Kharas, the central region including Walvis Bay port and the capital Windhoek, and the northern region of Kunene,” he added.

According to Alweendo, the key to the strategy will be the creation and utilization of molecules for local industrial objectives and the decarbonization of industrial sectors.

“The green hydrogen development in Namibia is an unprecedented opportunity for Namibia to fast-track green hydrogen production and to achieve self-sufficiency from an electricity and primary energy perspective,” he noted.

Furthermore, Alweendo said Namibia also aspires to establish an integrated, thriving green ecosystem across Southern Africa, by creating synergies in shared infrastructure and manufacturing with, for example, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Angola.

“Green hydrogen will also play a pivotal role in regional energy security by Namibia supplying molecules and electrons to its neighbours,” he said, adding that the strategy also takes cognizance that Namibia is well placed to serve markets in Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea and other parts of the world.

Alweendo added that building a thriving hydrogen industry in Namibia will help solve the global climate crisis and create broad-based prosperity for our citizens.

“We believe that all nations should work together to combat climate change and build global energy security,” he said. Enditem