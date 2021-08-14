Namibia launches major supporting project to improve water security

Namibia has launched an 8.1 billion Namibian dollars (about 545 million U.S. dollars) water sector supporting program which will result in improved water security countrywide and benefit about 1 million Namibians, said Calle Schlettwein, minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, in a statement.

The program will benefit mainly the urban and rural residents, he said.

“Improved access to potable water and better sanitary conditions to rural and peri-urban residents is expected to translate in improved quality of life and human development index for Namibia. Special focus will be given to vulnerable households within the program areas for improved sanitation facilities,” said Schlettwein in the statement issued Thursday.

The project is partly funded by the Namibian government and the German Development Bank (KfW) as well as a loan from the African Development Bank.

According to Schlettwein, the objective of the Water Sector Support Program is to have a sustainable supply of water resulting in improved access to safe drinking water for human consumption and for industry use in the urban and rural centers in the central, central northern, southern and eastern areas of Namibia.

“This will be achieved by managing available water resources in an integrated and sustainable way and requires significant investments in water and sanitation infrastructure,” said the official. Enditem