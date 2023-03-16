Namibia launches online application for employment permits

Namibia launched online applications for employment permits and passports on Wednesday to improve service delivery and enhance efficiency.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana said that the introduction of online applications for employment permits and passports is part of the ministry’s efforts to embrace technology as a catalyst and enabler to achieve global best practices, as well as the Namibian government’s reform initiative by embracing e-governance.

“I am pleased to inform the nation, as well as the general public that, with effect from today, the Ministry has introduced online applications for employment permits and passports,” he said. “The Work Visa (or Short-Term Employment Permit), which is valid for a maximum period of six months, is normally issued to non-Namibians who seek approval to work temporarily in Namibia for donor-funded projects, multinational companies, as well as Namibian companies under certain conditions. This applies mainly to scarce professional skills.”

The launch of online applications for employment permits and passports is a significant step towards improving service delivery in Namibia, reducing wasteful expenditure, and increasing efficiency, he said, adding that it will help address these challenges by streamlining the application process and reducing waiting time for applicants. Enditem