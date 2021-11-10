Namibia Launches online clothing platform to support local fashion designers amid COVID-19

Namibia’s leading communications company MTC on Sunday launched an online platform that will enable local creative clothes designers to market their products globally.

MTC launched its clothing space under the banner ‘Bluetick,’ the first of its kind local online store initiative.

According to MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo, the MTC e-commerce platform will be hosting and selling fashion designers’ garments and accessories. Designers will produce products and determine their selling prices, while MTC will do the selling on their behalf via MTC e-commerce platform, and the money will go directly to the designers.

“The objective of Bluetick initiative is to uplift the Namibian fashion and design industry, through creating opportunity that supports and encourages talented Namibian fashion designers to showcase their talent and be able to make a living out of it. These designs will be exclusive to MTC while the designers will pocket the earnings derived from the sale on Bluetick,” he said. Enditem