Namibia launches suicide prevention task force

Namibia on Friday observed World Suicide Prevention Day by launching a suicide prevention task force to deal with the rising numbers of cases in the country in line with the world campaign against the challenge.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Health Esther Muinjangue said the theme for this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day is hinged on “Creating Hope through Action,” lamenting the fact that suicide remains a serious society problem in Namibia.

“By creating hope through action, we give an indication to people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care and want to support them,” she said, stressing the need to give people confidence and empower them to take action against suicide in society.

A study conducted by the Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2018 showed that Namibia had one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

“Our national statistics are very worrisome and this is an indication that all of us need to act to suicidal behaviors, because Namibia, with its small population, loses a lot of lives due to suicide,” she added.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day observed on Sept. 10 every year to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. Enditem