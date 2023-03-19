Namibia lifts foot and mouth disease control measures in Zambezi Region

Namibia has lifted the restrictions on the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and animal products in the Zambezi region, which were imposed after detecting a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in cattle in October 2022.

The last confirmed case was reported on November 29, 2022, said Namibia’s Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in a statement on Thursday.

According to Namibia’s FMD contingency plan, restrictions in the infected zone can be lifted three months after the last confirmed case.

March 1 marked three months after the last confirmed FMD case in the region, therefore, all FMD restrictive measures that were imposed as a result of the outbreak are lifted with immediate effect, the directorate said.

The ministry has since completed the mass vaccination of cattle in the affected area, achieving 92 percent coverage. Enditem