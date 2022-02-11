Namibia makes progress in raising awareness on sustainable development of blue economy

Namibia has made significant progress in putting up efforts to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable development of the blue economy and is in the last stage of developing a Sustainable Blue Economy Policy, president Hage Geingob said Thursday.

In a statement, Geingob said, the objectives of the policy are to effectively protect, maintain and restore the diversity, productivity, resilience and intrinsic value of Namibia’s marine and aquatic ecosystems.

“As a country with a coastline that stretches over 1,572 kilometers and one that depends heavily on the blue economy and marine resources, Namibia has an obligation to act and protect the ocean and ensure sustainability for current and future generations.”

Geingob is set to participate in the first edition of the One Ocean Summit taking place from February 9 to 11 in Brest in the northwest of France. Enditem