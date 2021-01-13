Namibia has paid around 30 million Namibia dollars (2 million U.S. dollars) to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Wednesday.

“The facility informed us… that it may be in a position to initiate a small-scale ‘first wave’ of deliveries using the Pfizer vaccine as early as end of January or February,” the minister told a briefing on the country’s efforts against the pandemic.

The doses are expected to be used to vaccinate 20 percent of Namibians, or around 508,200 people, Shangula said.

He noted that to achieve a sufficient level of herd immunity, Namibia needs to inoculate 60 percent to 80 percent of the population.

“Apart from the COVAX facility, there have been engagements with Pfizer on a bilateral basis, China, Russia, and other countries that are making great progress in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines for possible bilateral deals or donations,” Shangula said.

A national task-force is busy at work to put mechanisms and logistics in place to roll out the vaccination campaign, he said.

“We will prioritize frontline health care workers and population groups vulnerable to severe COVID-19 disease once the vaccine becomes available,” the minister said. Enditem