Namibia has banned the movement of live cloven-hoofed animals within and out of areas where new foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) cases were confirmed and nearby “disease management areas” in the northern parts of the country.

New foot and mouth disease cases were detected at Okadhiya crush-pen in Okatjali constituency of Oshana region on Jan. 6 and at Ombambi crush-pen of Okongo constituency in Ohangwena Region on Dec. 28, 2020, the Directorate of Veterinary Services, under the Agriculture Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Both incidences were confirmed by the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek, Chief Veterinarian Officer Albertina Musilika-Shilongo said.

“Apart from Olukonda Constituency, which has been declared as an infected area, both Okatjali and Okongo constituencies are also now falling under the same category,” she said.

Meanwhile, the regions of Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati and Kunene North have also been designated as disease management areas.

All previously issued permits into, within and out of the whole these areas are cancelled and recalled, Musilika-Shilongo said.

“FMD surveillance aimed at establishing the extent of the outbreak in all above-mentioned regions has been intensified and farmers are requested to bring their animals for inspection at nearest crush-pen whenever announcements are made by veterinary officials,” she said.

Musilika-Shilongo urged farmers and the general public to report suspicious livestock movement and suspected FMD cases to contain the disease.