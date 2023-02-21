Namibia mulls enhancing agricultural co-op, trade with China

Namibia and China have started talks on an agreement on cooperation in agriculture, Jona Musheko, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, said Monday.

This agreement would enable Namibia to export table grapes, dates, and other fruits and vegetables to the Chinese market, Musheko said.

Meanwhile, the two sides are still identifying key areas and details that will further inform a mutually beneficial pact.

“The technical arrangements are hoped to be finalized this year, and eventually signing of the agreement,” Musheko said.

According to recent figures from the Namibia Statistics Agency, China was one of Namibia’s top five export markets in December 2022, with a market share of 17.2 percent of the country’s total exports. Enditem