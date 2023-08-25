Namibia mulls national tourism brand to boost global recognition

Namibia is planning a national brand strategy to boost global recognition and attract more tourists and investors, the Namibia Investment, Promotion, and Development Board said Thursday.

Spokesperson Catherine Shipushu said in a statement that the development of a credible and sustainable national brand will bolster the value proposition and economic appeal for potential investors and tourists, positioning Namibia as their preferred destination.

“As an emerging market, Namibia faces the challenge of competing with other nations to attract investors, tourists, and trading partners. The current perception of Namibia as ‘Africa’s best-kept secret’ is not likely to significantly catalyze an inflow of foreign direct investment or boost tourism — both of which are essential to stimulating economic activity and growth in the country,” she said.

Building a robust national brand is no longer a choice but an essential strategy for Namibia’s sustainable economic growth, Shipushu said, adding that Namibia is actively pursuing the development of a distinct national identity that not only differentiates it strategically but also holds credibility and relevance.

The southern African nation has begun a bidding process to select a consultant to design the nation’s brand and communication strategy, inviting participation from local and international companies through a request for proposals.

All international bidders are mandated to partner with a local company or agency, Shipushu said, adding that the requirement is for international bidders to outline a program detailing how they intend to build capacity for Namibians as part of their proposal.

According to Shipushu, proposals must be submitted by Sept. 7, after which the selected bidder will commence an in-depth strategy development process, involving consultations with Namibian stakeholders.