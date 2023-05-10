Namibia needs legal framework for teaching profession

Namibian Deputy Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture Faustina Caley on Tuesday highlighted the need for a legal framework to regulate the teaching profession in the country.

Speaking at the 10th International Conference and 12th Roundtable of the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA), the official said teaching is not regulated in Namibia, as there is no legal framework governing the profession.

“The establishment of a Teachers’ Regulatory Authority in Namibia would professionalize the teaching profession and regulate matters such as teachers’ conduct, preparation, recruitment, career advancement, and continuing professional development,” said Caley.

The deputy minister emphasized the importance of professionalization in the teaching practice and the need for continuous professional development.

“Without professionalization, Continuous Professional Development is not mandatory, resulting in some teachers not using available opportunities to further enhance their skills. Teachers in Namibia are not yet registered by any agency, nor are they required to have a license to practice. The AFTRA conference is held at an opportune time where Namibia can learn from member countries on the establishment of a teaching regulatory authority,” she added.

Namibia is currently hosting the AFTRA conference, which brings together government representatives, teaching professionals, academics, researchers, publishers, innovators, industry experts, digital giants, and post-graduate students from across the world under the theme “Transforming Education in Africa: Teachers, Teaching, and the Teaching Profession.” Enditem