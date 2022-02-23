Namibia needs to review policies to be more resilient to COVID-19 shocks

Johannes Gawaxab, Namibia’s central bank governor on Tuesday said as the country is making the expected exit from subdued growth and adverse impact of COVID-19 towards restoring growth.

It is critical that Namibia generates policy interventions to make the economy more resilient to shocks, restore fiscal sustainability and improve standards of living of its people, said Gawaxab.

Speaking at a workshop on mapping Namibia’s post COVID-19 recovery, Gawaxab said urgent attention had to be given to creating policy certainty, ensuring professional service delivery and diligent execution of policy as well as addressing accountability issues.

“There is a need to demonstrate in a most practical way government efforts to move towards privatisation, outsourcing and liquidation of non-performing SOEs that continue to be a drag on the budget. Structural reforms to enable growth and this includes leveraging our assets and developing self-sustaining economies in our municipalities, town and village councils,” said Gawaxab.

He said the potential to overcome supply-side constraints, improve productivity and create jobs can be unlocked through private sector-led activities.

“To this end, the impetus must be given to the implementation of the various recommendations and objectives on the matter. We need to demonstrate strong leadership, entailing a bold assessment on how to improve efficiency and ensure the value for money of all institutions without exception,” said Gawaxab.

He added that Namibia’s post-COVID-19 recovery plan should focus on improving domestic resource mobilisation, specifically tax compliance, as well as better coordination of government policies and programs and elimination of fragmentations and inefficiencies.

Other areas that Namibia should focus on includes promoting and attracting foreign direct investment through incentives in exchange for jobs and export earnings as well as reforming, strengthening, and optimising SOEs, especially commercial ones, according to Gawaxab. Enditem